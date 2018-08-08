Woman, two daughters reported missing in Sams Valley area

SAMS VALLEY, Ore. – A mother and her two young daughters were reported missing from the Sams Valley area Tuesday.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said at about 10:00 a.m. on August 7, 28-year-old Tanda Christiansen and her two daughters, ages 6 and 7, reportedly walked away from their family home in the 2500 block of Holcomb Springs Road.
When the three didn’t return before dark, a family member became concerned and reported them missing at about 9:00 p.m.
JCSO added Christiansen “has recently exhibited signs of mental illness.”
Investigators think the case is related to a call they received the same day several hours before the trio was reported missing. According to deputies, someone on Pelton Lane found three people wandering on her property and gave them a ride to the end of the driveway. They were last seen at about 1:00 p.m. on Pelton Lane walking toward Ramsey Road. The three—reportedly barefoot and carrying water—couldn’t be located by deputies.
JCSO said Christiansen’s family home is about a half-mile away from where they were believed to be spotted.
Deputies provided the following descriptions of Christiansen and her daughters:
Tanda Christiansen is described as a white female adult, five feet, seven inches tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds. Her brown hair is dyed blue or purple, and she has brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants.
The oldest girl, 7, has light brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt. The younger girl, 6, has dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and shorts.
Local residents are asked to check their property and outbuildings for the missing subjects. Anyone with further information is asked to call 541-776-7206.