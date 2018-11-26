Genetically modified babies born in China, researcher claims

SHENZHEN, China (APTN/NBCNC) –A Chinese researcher has claimed that he helped make the world’s first genetically modified babies—twin girls whose DNA he says he altered with a powerful new tool that lets scientists edit the genetic code.
The researcher said he altered embryos for seven couples during fertility treatments, with one pregnancy so far.
His goal is not to cure or prevent an inherited disease, but to bestow a trait that few people naturally have an ability to resist possible future infection with the AIDS virus.
His work has not yet been independently confirmed or reviewed by other scientists, but if proven it crosses a new frontier in medicine and ethics.
The gene editing reportedly occurred during IVF, or laboratory dish fertilization using a tool called CRISPR. It works by making a cut in the DNA to disable a specific gene.
Four hospitals reportedly provided embryos for the research, and researchers said advice was sought from an ethics panel at a different hospital that had no role in the work.
Many mainstream scientists say this type of gene editing should not be attempted yet because it could make permanent changes to DNA that could affect future generations or cause harm if other genes are affected.
Some worry it will be used to design babies with desired traits.
He Jiankui with the Southern University of Science and Technology of China said, “The world has moved on to the stage for embryo gene editing. There will be someone, somewhere, who is doing this. If it’s not me, it’s someone else.I know this is probably going to be the world’s first so if it’s not safe or have any problem, it may ruin the entire field and people may lose trust in the new technology. I feel a strong responsibility that it’s not just to make a first but also make it an example, how to perform things like this, consider morality of the society and consider its impact to the public.”
Dr. Kiran Musunuru with the University of Pennsylvania said, “We still have a lot of work to do to prove and establish that the procedure is actually safe. I would say no babies should be born at this time, following the use of this technology. It’s simply too early and too premature. We have to balance the potential benefits with the potential risks for the people involved. In cases where the potential risks are substantially higher than the benefits, which I think is the case here, that is not ethical.”
Gene editing has only recently been used in adults to treat serious disease and those changes are just in that person.
It’s not permitted in the U.S., and many other countries, on embryos intended for pregnancy.