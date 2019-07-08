Georgia deputy killed during stolen car chase

HALL COUNTY, Ga. (WXIA/NBC) – A Georgia sheriff’s deputy is dead and a manhunt is underway for the suspects.
The Hall County Sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Sunday night following a stolen car chase.
Sheriff’s officials say deputies were attempting to stop a stolen car they believed was involved in several weekend auto burglaries. When the car they were chasing crashed, police continued the chase on foot.
Police say there was an exchange of gunfire, and a deputy was shot. One of the suspects was also shot. Both were taken to a local hospital where the deputy was pronounced dead.
The suspect’s condition is not known.
Several police agencies are searching for the other suspects.