Georgia school board votes to arm teachers

FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. (WXIA) – A Georgia school system has approved a plan to arm teachers who volunteer to carry weapons.

The Fannin County School Board Thursday unanimously approved the policy Thursday.

Despite the mixed reaction following that massive school shooting in Parkland, Florida, the school board is standing by their decision. The policy goes into effect immediately.

In April, the Laurens County school board agreed to a program that would arm some civilian employees in schools, in response to mass shootings in schools and elsewhere nationwide.

