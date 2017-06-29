Girl found dead in Sacramento County

Rancho Cordova, Calif. (KOVR/CNN Newsource) – Deputies descended on a Rancho Cordova street leading to River Bend Park searching for clues into how a little girl died .
Witness Scott Ecklund said, “I came out here about one o’clock. Saw them roping off the park and closing it… ton of police cars”
A sheriff’s deputy first noticed an SUV parked the wrong direction in the street with man and a woman standing outside.
Sgt. Tony Turnbull with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said, “He stopped to talk to them, ran a records check, the male happened to have an outstanding warrant out of the state of Arkansas”
A search inside the SUV led to the toddler’s body, under blankets in the backseat.
Sgt. Turnbull said, “There were no obvious signs of trauma, so they’re still in the beginning stages of this death investigation”
Deputies detained the couple. The woman is the biological mother of the girl.
Both are being questioned by detectives with the child abuse bureau and the coroner.
Ecklund said, “It’s just tragic, I mean, definitely a tragedy and we need to find out how this happened and prevent it.”
It was a heartbreaking discovery on a scenic tree-lined street.
Now, the search for what caused a little girl’s life to be cut so short.