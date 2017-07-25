Girl reported missing out of Grants Pass

Grants Pass, Ore. – Police are asking for any information about a missing Grants Pass girl.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said 15-year-old Princess Carlson was last seen on July 11, 2017.
There have been reports she may be traveling to Utah.
Princess is described by NCMEC as biracial (Native American and white). She is 5’6” tall, weighs 161 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
She may be using the alias name of Alicia Warren.
Anyone with information about Princess’ whereabouts is asked to call the Grants Pass Police Department at 541-450-6260.