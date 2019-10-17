Glendale man arrested for allegedly possessing child porn

GLENDALE, Ore. – A Douglas County man was arrested for allegedly possessing child porn.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said they were investigating a report that 39-year-old Glendale resident Paul Allan Wertz was in the possession of pornographic images of a minor.
Detectives said they were able to confirm the allegations that Wertz took nude photos of a 5-year-old child that he was familiar with.
On October 16, Wertz was taken into custody and lodged in the Douglas County Jail on a charge of possession of materials depicting sexually explicit conduct of a child in the first degree.