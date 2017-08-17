Go now evacuations near Umpqua North Complex Fires

GLIDE, Ore. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s office is asking residents of Dry Creek, Last Chance RV Park and Illahee Rd. to leave now. Crews say approximately 20 – 30 families are impacted.
The Red Cross set up a shelter at Glide Seventh Day Adventists Church on 19085 N. Umpqua Highway.
Highway 138 East us also closed from milepost 39-54.
Nearly 500 firefighters are working the Umpqua North Complex Fires. It’s charred more than 1700 Acres and at zero containment.
Jennifer Elliott anchors the primetime newscast FOX26 First News at Ten on NBC5’s partner station, KMVU/FOX26. She also reports for NBC5 News.
Jennifer began her career at NBC5 News in 2011 as a production assistant. Raised in Southern Oregon, she studied voice and piano while attending South Medford High School.
After graduating from Brigham Young University-Idaho, she returned home and added organ playing to her music repertoire. In addition to her musical talents, Jennifer is an award winning artist.
She has also co-hosted Southern Oregon’s Got Talent, the area’s premiere talent show. Jennifer is married and the mother of two young sons who keep her busy and very happy.
Leave a Comment: