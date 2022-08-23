GoFundMe set up for fallen firefighter Logan Taylor

Zack Larsen
Posted by Zack Larsen August 22, 2022

TALENT, Ore. – A GoFundMe for Logan Taylor was set up Saturday to help pay for funeral expenses.

A family friend set up the fundraiser.

The proceeds will go directly to Logan’s mom, Kim.

The goal is to raise $10,000 and they’ve raised more than $9,000 so far.

According to records filed with the state, Taylor recently opened his first business called “Sasquatch Reforestation.”

The firefighting company was contracted by the Oregon Department of Forestry.

Those who would like to donate can click here to visit the GoFundMe page.

*KOBI-TV NBC5 does not guarantee money deposited to this account will be applied for the benefit of the person or persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering making a donation, you should consult your own advisors, and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Zack Larsen
Zack Larsen
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Zachary Larsen grew up in Surprise, Arizona. He graduated from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. At ASU, Zack interned at Arizona Sports 98.7FM and Softball America. During his Junior year, Zack joined the ASU Sports Bureau. He covered the Fiesta Bowl, the Phoenix Open and major basketball tournaments. Zack enjoys working out, creative writing, music, and rooting for his ASU Sun Devils.
Skip to content