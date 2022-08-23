GoFundMe set up for fallen firefighter Logan Taylor

TALENT, Ore. – A GoFundMe for Logan Taylor was set up Saturday to help pay for funeral expenses.

A family friend set up the fundraiser.

The proceeds will go directly to Logan’s mom, Kim.

The goal is to raise $10,000 and they’ve raised more than $9,000 so far.

According to records filed with the state, Taylor recently opened his first business called “Sasquatch Reforestation.”

The firefighting company was contracted by the Oregon Department of Forestry.

