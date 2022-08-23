Downtown Talent to host “Play Music on the Porch Day”

TALENT, Ore. – The City of Talent is set to host a “Play Music on the Porch Day” on Saturday.

Several local businesses will host music locations that are “porches.”

The event will feature 22 musicians playing at various porches in downtown Talent.

There’s expected to be a pop-up artisan market, chalk art and many residents hosting music on their porches.

The event is part of a bigger global observance with over one thousand cities participating across the world.

For those in Talent, this porch day event is just one way to help businesses after the Almeda Fire.

“It impacted so many people and we as a community in Talent just continue to look for ways to build more community,” event coordinator Ana Byers said. “Build more opportunities for our local businesses.”

The Talent Business Alliance said porch day is free for everyone and they invite people from all over to come visit.

The event will be this Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m..