GoFundMe set up to aid search for missing Central Point man

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A GoFundMe page has been created to support volunteer search efforts for a missing Central Point hiker and his dog.
63-year-old David Ura set out to complete the Bigfoot Trail in northern California on June 15.
His daughter and son were supposed to meet him in Hayfork, California last Thursday, but he never showed up.
He hasn’t been heard from and attempts to ping his phone have been unsuccessful.
The trail stretches two counties and is very remote.
Law enforcement has searched by air, but family, friends and community members are coordinating ground searches this week.
They’re hoping to raise some money for gas, food and other equipment for volunteers.
If you’d like to donate or be a part of the search visit https://www.gofundme.com/help-us-look-for-our-lost-father