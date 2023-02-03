Gold & Gems Fine Jewelry target of apparent smash-and-grab burglary

ASHLAND, Ore. – A local jewelry and watch store was the target of an apparent smash-and-grab burglary.

The owner of Gold and Gems Fine Jewelry, Ron Hansen, in downtown Ashland said someone broke into his business at about 3:38 a.m. Thursday. The suspect reportedly made off with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

“Gold and Gems has been serving Southern Oregon for over 40 years,” Hansen said. “We are a locally owned business and appreciate any help with getting the word out about this act of violence and see if we can get leads.”

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Ashland police at 541-488-2211. Refer to case number 23-188.