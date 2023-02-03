Cause of fatal crash in Medford still under investigation

MEDFORD, Ore. —New details are emerging following a fatal crash in Medford early Sunday morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened at the end of Crater Lake Avenue at East Main Street. When police arrived, officers found the car had hit a tree head-on and was on fire.

Police say witnesses at the scene pulled the driver out of the car and officers were able to get the passenger and their dog out. The driver 23-year-old Christian Picon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Loved ones have since put together a memorial at the site.

“One contributing factor to this crash was determined to be the speed at this time they are still working through the investigation to determine if alcohol was also a contributing factor,” said Lt. Rebecca Pietila.

MPD says the passenger was transported to the hospital and remains in critical but stable condition.

They have not been identified. The dog suffered no injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.