Medford, Ashland and Talent meeting about climate friendly areas

MEDFORD, Ore.– The cities of Medford, Ashland and Talent are holding a joint zoom Thursday night to discuss each city’s plan for developing climate friendly areas.

In 2022, former Governor Kate Brown established rules for climate friendly and equitable communities.

The program is designed to help get the state back on track to reduce its climate pollution by 2050.

Each metropolitan area in the state has to designate a climate-friendly area, that encourages walking instead of driving.

A city planner from Ashland said it plans on collaborating with Medford and Talent throughout the process.

Senior Planner Derek Severson said, “cities would be required to have minimum densities and allow higher buildings… that allow people to work, live and recreate in the same place along transit routes so that vehicles aren’t so necessary.”

Severson said the new regulations are a very quick change in the way they expect Ashland to grow.

He said meeting the state’s requirements can be challenging for more rural parts of the state.

The meeting runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday night and will include a presentation from the state.