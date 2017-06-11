Gold Hill celebrates ‘Gold Dust Day’

Gold Hill, Ore. — The rain didn’t stop Gold Hill residents from enjoying the city’s annual ‘Gold Dust Day’.
This year’s theme of the decades-old event was the wild west with a live gun show after the parade.
Peter Newport who was the announcer of the parade says they broke a new record this year with 47 floats.
“We have a bunch of floats in the parade that actually float. There’s a bunch of river rafts in the parade and drift boats. And after the parade all the boats are actually gonna go down the river,” Newport said.
The parade featured many other elements including tractors from the vintage tractor club, and the Rogue Valley Batman.