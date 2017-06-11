Home
Gold Hill celebrates ‘Gold Dust Day’

Gold Hill celebrates ‘Gold Dust Day’

Local News Top Stories , ,

Gold Hill, Ore. — The rain didn’t stop Gold Hill residents from enjoying the city’s annual ‘Gold Dust Day’.

This year’s theme of the decades-old event was the wild west with a live gun show after the parade.

Peter Newport who was the announcer of the parade says they broke a new record this year with 47 floats.

“We have a bunch of floats in the parade that actually float. There’s a bunch of river rafts in the parade and drift boats. And after the parade all the boats are actually gonna go down the river,” Newport said.

The parade featured many other elements including tractors from the vintage tractor club, and the Rogue Valley Batman.

Elizabeth Ruiz

NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Elizabeth Ruiz was raised in Northern Colorado. She graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Journalism and Media Communication. She also minored in Spanish and studied in Spain. While at Colorado State, she was an anchor and reporter for CTV Channel 11.

Elizabeth loves Zumba dancing, singing and spending time with her family.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics