Self serve gas may be coming to Oregon soon

MEDFORD, Ore. – It looks like you might soon be able to pump your own gas in Oregon.

HB 2426 was among the hundreds of bills that Governor Kotek has been considering after it was passed by lawmakers.

It would allow people in Oregon to pump their own gas, but stations will still be required to offer full service on half their pumps.

While the governor released a list of bills, she plans to veto today HB 2426 was not one of them.

She told the media Thursday, that we’d find out her decision Friday.

We went to a Medford gas station today to see what people prefer.

People were unanimous they don’t want to pump their own gas!

Derrick Kinley said “I like the fact that I can sit in my car or my truck and have somebody do the service for me.” Rosie Weiler said “they need those jobs, they’re not out here for the fun of it.” Anita Beck said “I used to be a caregiver and I know people who can drive but they’ve got to get out and they can’t stand up. They got to get in a wheelchair and all this stuff… No.”

HB 2426 has an emergency clause so it would go into effect immediately as soon as it becomes law.

The governor has until august 4th to veto it.

