GOP senators speak out against SCOTUS expansion

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Three prominent Republicans are expressing disapproval of any changes the make-up of the U.S. Supreme Court.
President Biden recently signed an executive order that established a bipartisan commission to study potential reforms to the Supreme Court.
Up for consideration is whether the court should expand beyond nine justices and whether to retain the lifetime appointment of justices.
Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee say Democratic moves to expand the nation’s highest court with more liberal justices would be a political power grab.
Senator Cruz said, “Unfortunately today’s Democratic Party is a lot more radical then the Democratic Party used to be and they are perfectly happy tearing down the institutions of democracy. Tear down the institutions that protect our Constitution in order to ram through their agenda.”