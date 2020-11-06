Gov. Brown announces ‘2-week pause’ in Jackson County

In a Friday news conference, Governor Brown explained there is an increase in social gatherings across the state that go beyond the recommendations of health professionals.
To address the spike in COVID-19 cases, Brown said there will be a two-week pause to certain activities for counties with more than 200 cases per 100,000 over a two-week period. If a county has less than 30,000 people, the threshold will be 60 cases.
As of Friday, November 6, that includes Jackson, Malheur, Umatilla, Marion, and Multnomah Counties. Five more are on the cusp of meeting the metrics: Washington, Baker, Union, Clackamas and Lynn.
Governor Brown went on to explain the two-week pause is meant to curb human contact to limit the spread of the virus. It includes a pause on long-term care facility visits that take place indoors, reducing indoor restaurant capacity to 50 people including staff, reducing diners’ group sizes to no more than six people. Outdoor dining or takeout is encouraged to reduce the financial impact of the pause.
The pause also includes reducing all indoor recreation activities to no more than 50 people at a time. This applies to places like gyms, fitness facilities, and museums.
The governor stressed the new rules won’t change anything about faith-based gatherings “at this time.”
Brown is also directing all businesses in the affected counties to mandate that staff work from home to the “greatest extent possible.”
Additionally, in-person social gatherings will be limited to single households only with a maximum of six people during the pause.
The two-week pause will go into effect Wednesday, November 11 and continue through Wednesday, November 25.
“We’ve been asking Oregonians over the past several weeks to be mindful of social gatherings as they continue to be the main culprit of community spread in Oregon,” the governor said. “The data is proving not all Oregonians are listening.”
Brown added if the state doesn’t see a slowdown in new cases, we may very well be on our way to maximum hospital capacity.
More closures could be on the way if there isn’t a slowdown in COVID case counts, the governor said.