Daily COVID-19 numbers break another record in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County has once again blown through previous records for new COVID-19 cases.
On the morning of November 6, there were 84 new cases of COVID-19 reported over the last 24 hours in Jackson County. It’s the highest number of new cases reported in a day and brings the total coronavirus cases in the county to 2,198.
“The total number of cases in Jackson County are rising quickly, and our death rate is at eight and destined to go higher as well,” said Dr. Jim Shames, Jackson County Health Officer. “It is time for each of us to do some soul searching concerning our personal behaviors which put others at risk.”
Jackson County Public Heath said the new case count mirrors an upward trend statewide as social gatherings increase.
Public health officials gave the following examples of what they’re seeing in the community:
- A multi-generational family has a birthday party. Everyone is so happy to get together and celebrate this special event. Within the week, over a dozen family members are infected with COVID-19. Those people then go about their daily routines, attending work that includes working with vulnerable populations at nursing homes in the valley, and sending kids to daycare facilities. Soon you have outbreaks at these facilities. Some of those cases end up in the hospital, some are desperately ill, and at least one person has died from COVID-19.
- A church holds prayer events and attends out of area conclaves. Parishioners get infected and go back to their households and workplaces. The disease spreads all over the State.
“We are in this together. Your actions affect all of us, whether you see it or not, and frankly, whether you believe it or not. Please wear a mask. Please keep your distance. Please avoid indoor gatherings. Let’s do our part to keep our loved ones, our neighbors, and ourselves, safe,” says Dr. Jim Shames.