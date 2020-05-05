Gov. Brown announces limited reopening of state parks

SALEM, Ore. – Oregonians will soon be able to enjoy the great outdoors a little more after Governor Kate Brown’s latest announcement.
On May 6, some state parks and outdoor recreational facilities across Oregon will be reopened for day use, with camping opportunities starting up again if providers are able to prepare their facilities.
“Enjoying Oregon’s beauty and bounty is one of our state’s time-honored traditions,” said Governor Brown. “As we begin to slowly open up recreation sites, state parks, and ski areas opportunities, it is critical we ensure the health and safety of staff, volunteers, and the public. And that begins with each of us taking personal responsibility to be good stewards of our parks, and each other.”
The governor reiterated that the reopening effort is a phased approach and not all state-operated parks will open at once. Coastal areas will remain closed for now, and Oregon Parks and Recreation will work with local jurisdictions on the re-openings. Many county and municipal parks not under state jurisdiction remain closed.
The only southern Oregon park facility opening after the announcement is Joseph Stewart boat ramp on Lost Creek Lake near Shady Cove. The ramp will open on May 6.
“Check what’s open before leaving home,” Governor Brown’s office said. “Your favorite trail or campsite may remain closed, or need to be closed on a temporary basis, to prevent crowding and protect public health.”
For more information, you can visit https://oregonstateparks.org/ or call the Oregon State Parks Information Line at 800 551-6949.