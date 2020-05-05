Medford hotel offering free rooms for first responders

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford hotel is offering some free rooms to first responders and those in need.
The Red Roof Inn said they have three rooms available for first responders free of charge on a limited basis. If they’d like to stay long term, they can get a 30% discount.
Medford Red Roof Inn co-owner Bonny Panchel explained, “Any first responders. So it could be getting a call from, you know, Seattle to come over to Medford to do a 30-day nursing here at the Providence or Asante.”
The hotel is also partnering with ACCESS to reserve four rooms for local homeless.