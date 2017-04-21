Gov. Brown freezing hiring of state workers

SALEM, Ore. – In an executive order, Oregon Governor Kate Brown has implemented a statewide hiring freeze for state employees.
The governor’s office said this is just one of a series of executive actions Brown will be taking to address a $1.6 billion budget shortfall.
Governor Brown said the order freezes all hiring, with exceptions, across state agencies until their respective budgets can be approved by the Oregon State Legislature.
In addition, the order reduces state travel expenses and optimizes the use of state office space to save money.
The governor said in part, “In the coming days I will be making additional announcements on a series of actions to improve overall government finances and operations, including: improvements to collection of debts owed to the state; renegotiation of state vendor price agreements; providing clarity on executive branch policies regarding bargaining with state employee unions; and addressing the unfunded actuarial liability of the Public Employees Retirement System.”
Governor Brown said she’s encouraging state agencies and legislators to freeze hiring, reduce travel expenses and optimize facility usage.
What do you think? Join the discussion on our Facebook page.