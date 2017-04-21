Three Seattle police officers shot after attempted robbery

SEATTLE, Wash. – Three police officers were shot in an exchange of gunfire after an attempted robbery at a downtown Seattle convenience store.
One officer is in serious but stable condition, the other two were released from the hospital, according to a KING report.
Two of the suspects were detained and one was found dead inside a nearby building.
Police said the incident began as an attempted robbery at a 7-Eleven on 1st Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
When the three suspects involved fled the scene, they were intercepted by officers a block away.
One of the male suspects began fighting police when a 17-year-old girl hit the officer over the head with a bottle, according to Seattle police.
A 19-year-old male suspect fled into the entryway of an office building and began exchanging gunfire with police. He was killed in the shootout.
One male officer who was shot in the face and ribcage is listed in serious but stable condition.
A female officer was shot in the chest, but her bullet-resistant vest stopped the bullet. She was hospitalized and released.
Another male officer’s hand was grazed by a bullet. He was also treated and released.
The two surviving suspects were arrested at the scene.
Police will release more information as it becomes available.