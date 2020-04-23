Gov. Kate Brown eases order on non-urgent medical procedures

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced she’s lifting her order regarding non-urgent medical procedures in the state.
Governor Brown’s framework requires that health care providers meet new requirements for COVID-19 safety procedures. Hospitals, dentists, surgical centers, and medical offices that meet the requirements will be allowed to open for non-urgent needs on May 1, 2020.
“As anyone waiting for an elective surgery knows, ‘non-urgent’ does not mean ‘minor,’” said Governor Brown. “This is incredibly important medical care that we would not have told providers to delay if the threat of COVID-19 had not made it necessary.
“I would like to thank Oregonians for the sacrifices they have made during this crisis to ensure that our health care workers have the personal protective equipment they need to treat COVID-19 patients. Lifting this order will allow our health care system to get up and running again, with appropriate safeguards in place, so that Oregonians can get health care treatment without delay.”
Governor Brown is expected to discuss the easing of restrictions at 10:30 a.m. on April 23, 2020. You can listen to her press briefing here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OL0Fi9dhWyY&feature=youtu.be