REMINDER: Fireworks prohibited in Talent & Ashland

TALENT, Ore. – The City of Talent is reminding residents that fireworks are prohibited within city limits.

As of this past Friday, fireworks are officially up for sale in Southern Oregon. But there are numerous restrictions as to where you can set them off.

For example, the City of Ashland has a long-standing rule against fireworks. Anyone who causes damage with fireworks in the city could be held liable for damages.

In 2021, the City of Talent joined Ashland in outlawing the sale and use of fireworks within its city limits. Noncompliance could result in penalties of up to $500.

If you don’t live in Talent or Ashland, you may still be able to light fireworks considered legal in Oregon, but you’ll need to double-check local ordinances before setting any off.

If you want to see the “big” fireworks that many associate with the Fourth of July, you can check out the annual Boom Fest at the Jackson County Expo in Central Point. Parking lot gates open at 7 p.m. on the fourth and fireworks kick off at dusk.

