Governor Brown releasing 57 prisoners early due to COVID-19 concerns

SALEM, Ore. – Governor Kate Brown is releasing 57 medically vulnerable prisoners over coronavirus concerns.
The adult prisoners being released not only have to have significant health challenges, but they have to have already have served 50% of their sentence. They also had to meet the following guidelines:
- Are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, as identified by DOC medical staff;
- Are not serving a sentence for a person crime;
- Have a record of good conduct for the last 12 months;
- Have a suitable housing plan;
- Have their out-of-custody health care needs assessed and adequately addressed; and
- Do not present an unacceptable safety, security, or compliance risk to the community.
The state didn’t say when the inmates would be released or from which facilities.
The governor’s office provided a list of the 57 inmates, available here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1cqeKrm01CNkU–mXo3R3JqlcXqOhywA6/view