Governor Kate Brown proposes environmental protection legislation for Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – In response to proposed rollbacks of federal environmental protections, Oregon Governor Kate Brown is announcing legislation she hopes will keep those protections in the state, no matter what happens on the federal level.
The Washington Post reports the Trump administration is working on rewriting rules governing the fossil fuel industry.
Now, Governor Brown is fighting back with proposed legislation that would keep current environmental protection rules in place in Oregon, even if federal rules are relaxed or rolled back.
“Over the past two years Oregonians have witnessed an unprecedented and aggressive attack on clean air standards, clean water standards, and federal efforts to fight climate change,” Governor Brown said. “In Oregon, that rollback stops now. Under my leadership, Oregon will stand for clean air and clean water, and we will defend the health of our children and our children’s children.”
According to a background report from Governor Brown’s office, she expects the Trump administration will roll back the underpinnings of the federal Clean Air and Clean Water Acts.
You can read the full text of Brown announcement here: https://bit.ly/2yaS9GY