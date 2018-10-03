President Trump openly mocks Kavanaugh accuser

SOUTHAVEN, Mississippi (NBC News) – President Trump is under fire after openly mocking Dr. Christine Blasey Ford during a Tuesday night rally.
The president staged a one-man “reenactment” of Dr. Ford’s testimony outlining her alleged sexual assault, alternating between an impression of Ford and the Arizona prosecutor brought in by Senate Republicans to question her.
“How did you get home? I don’t remember. How’d you get there? I don’t remember. Where is the place? I don’t remember. How many years ago was it? I don’t know,” Mr. Trump said mockingly, adding, “But I had one beer. That’s the only thing I remember.”
Ford’s lawyer calls it “a vicious, vile and soulless attack,” while Senator Jeff Flake said “There is no time and no place for remarks like that. To discuss something this sensitive at a political rally is just not right, it’s just not right. I wish he wouldn’t have done it.”
Sources are telling NBC News the FBI could end its investigation of sexual misconduct allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh days ahead of schedule, without interviewing Dr. Ford.
Republicans are promising a final vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination this week.
