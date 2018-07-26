Governor Kate Brown visits Garner Complex Fire incident command

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — The Garner Complex Fire is being called the “the number one fire in the nation” from both the Oregon Department of Forestry and Governor Kate Brown.
The Governor was in Southern Oregon today meeting with firefighters at the fire incident command in Josephine County. She thanked many different people and organizations including firefighters, National Guard troops, and first responders for doing their part in protecting both people and property.
The Governor said she’s doing everything in her power to make resources available to fight the Garner Complex Fire, and urged the public to be prepared and vigilant as this explosive start to fire season continues.
She discussed the 13-fire Garner Complex in Jackson and Josephine Counties, which is still burning strong at about 22,000 acres.
“I’m doing everything in my power as Governor to make sure that all state resources are available to ensure that our crews on the ground have the tools that they need to fight this fire,” said Governor Kate Brown.
“They’ve been working on the ground very hard for a number of days now to protect property and, most importantly, our people,” she said.
With Oregon’s fast start to fire season, Governor Brown says this summer will be a challenge.
“I’m asking all Oregonians to be prepared…to be safe, to be smart, and be vigilant,” she said.
“It is the number one fire in the nation so we will definitely reach out, if it gets worse, to federal partners,” she said.
Rob Allen, one of the unified incident commanders of the Garner Complex Fire, says state resources have been helpful.
“Without having those resources here… being able to help out in the communities would really stretch us thin,” said Rob Allen, U.S. Department of Forestry.
Allen says the Taylor Creek Fire, the largest in the Garner Complex, is still proving difficult for firefighters.
“We do have the potential today to have a couple fires really stand up today and maybe do something,” he said. “If we get the opportunity to burn, we’re going to try.”
Allen also says they didn’t get as many burnouts done yesterday as they needed. However, the clear skies today near the fires are ideal for them to use aircraft, which he says will make a big difference.