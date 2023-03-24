Governor Kotek declares drought in Grant and Deschutes counties

SALEM, Ore. – Governor Tina Kotek declared a drought in Grant and Deschutes counties through an executive order.

The order directed state agencies to prioritize assistance to the regions.

The governor’s office said the decision came as both counties are experiencing well below average water year precipitation. Streamflow has also been well below average in both counties, with Deschutes at 78% and Grant at 44% of its average streamflow.

The declaration unlocks a number of drought-related emergency tools for water users, including assistance to local water users, and allows the Water Resources Department to expedite review processes and reduce fee schedules.

