Governor Newsom visits Iron Gate Dam as Klamath dam removal continues

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Governor Gavin Newsom was in Siskiyou County recently visiting the Iron Gate dam as crews work to take it down as part of the Klamath River Restoration project.

NBC5 News reported last month, Klamath River Renewal Corporation (KRRC) got the final stamp of approval to begin removing the second of four dams in the project. The first was removed last September.

During his visit, Governor Newsom said crews are making remarkable progress on the demolition as well as being under budget and ahead on the timeline.

He says he is hopeful to see historic salmon runs return to the Klamath River once the project is completed.

“The importance of this work underway to restore the Klamath River after more than a century of being dammed cannot be overstated,” Newsom said. “We’re closer than ever to revitalizing this waterway at the center of crucial ecosystems, tribal community and sustenance, and the local economy. Together with our many partners, California will continue working to ensure the Klamath River flows freely once again.”

KRRC says its goal is to have all four dams removed by the end of August or beginning of September.

