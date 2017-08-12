Governor signs workers rights bill

Salem, Ore. – With the stroke of a pen, Oregon Governor Kate Brown approved a law requiring certain large employers to give employees predictable work schedules.
Senate Bill 828 was signed by Gov. Brown on Tuesday.
Effective immediately, those employed by a retailer, food service provider, hotel or motel with more than 500 employees will see extra benefits, including “stress pay” if workers don’t get 10 hours between shifts and a written schedule a week in advance.
Covered employers can still change the schedule, but employees can refuse any changes without retaliation.
In addition, qualifying employers must now provide employees with an estimate of the median hours the employee is expected to work at the time they’re hired.