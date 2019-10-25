Grand opening of West Medford complex, helps support Maslow Project families

MEDFORD, Ore. — The grand opening of a new housing complex took place in West Medford on Thursday. In partnership with the Housing Authority of Jackson County, Oregon Department of Humans Services, and the Maslow Project, they’re working together to make one huge step toward ending homelessness in the Rogue Valley.
The Maslow Project is working to support 12 families that have been chronically homeless through its new permanent supportive housing program. 12 units are part of the Housing Authority’s new 64-unit Newbridge Place complex. It’s located off Ross Lane behind Albertsons.
Beyond housing, the new program is also connecting these tenants to community resources for finances, parenting, employment, education, and other opportunities. 12 other units are also going to homeless veterans.
“The number one goal is to get them into housing, they stay housed and that they receive supportive services to help them stabilize their lives and eventually move on and become self-sufficient in their lives,” Jason Elzy, Executive Director of the Housing Authority of Jackson County said.
The construction took around a year to build the $11.5 million dollar complex. Families are expected to move in the first weeks of November.
