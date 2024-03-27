Klamath Tribes receiving $1 mil. for wildfire and forestry training program

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore.– The Klamath Tribes are receiving $1 million in grant funding to start a training program for wildfire and forest management.

Tribal officials said the program will train at least 10 people per year, for the next two years.

Fire Program Manager Tim Sexton said the training will open opportunities for many jobs outside the Klamath Tribes.

Trainees will learn skills including forest restoration, prescribed fire and wildfire management.

Sexton said, “the fire situation, I don’t believe is going to get any better over the next decade, so there’s going to be continued need for skilled and experienced folks to work in the wildland fire arena, as well as the forest management arena.”

Sexton said they want to continue the training program beyond 2025.

He said the benefits of the training program won’t just be felt by the Klamath Tribes, but the community as a whole.

