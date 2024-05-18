Grants Pass and Josephine Co. Chamber of Commerce names new CEO

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– The Grants Pass and Josephine County Chamber of Commerce has a new CEO and president.

Terry Hopkins has owned and operated restaurants in the Grants Pass area for the last two decades.

That includes the Steam Distillery Bar and Restaurant, which launched in 2021.

Hopkins will take over as CEO starting on June 24.

He said he is excited to help local businesses in any way he can.

“I’ve grown up in the valley and done business here for over 25 years,” Hopkins said, “the last five years of my life I’ve spent in association work, and getting to do that at home and representing the community and local business in Grants Pass is a dream come true.”

Hopkins said he wants the chamber to continue to be a good ambassador for the community.

He’s excited to celebrate the chamber’s 100th anniversary this year as well.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.