Grants Pass City Council approves $200K skate park renovations

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Grants Pass Skate Park will be closing in May for renovations.

The skate park was built in 2001 and is nearing the end of its lifespan. Many of the skating surfaces are cracked and uneven which park users say can make it difficult to skate.

To repair the cracks and extend the life of the park for another five to seven years, the city council approved a more than $200,000 contract with Freedom Builders.

Josephine County Commissioner Dan DeYoung says the funding for the project does not take money away from other areas in Grants Pass.

“There is huge amounts of tax money that goes into the Urban Renewal District,” DeYoung said. “In government the pockets of money a lot of times are dedicated funds. They can’t just go, ‘gee we’d love to fund law enforcement with it.'”

The repair project will begin in mid-May and is expected to last about 30 days.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.