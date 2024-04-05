Grants Pass City Council considering new public safety funding options

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– The Grants Pass City Council is researching more ways to fund public safety after a recent food and beverage tax idea was not well-received by the community.

Last month, the city council directed staff to create two ordinances, a food and beverage tax and a monthly utility fee in an effort to close a $3 million funding gap for public safety.

Many local restaurant owners and workers showed up to protest, claiming the 3% ‘meals’ tax unfairly targeted the food industry.

This week, the council said it is considering a tax that would target big businesses, similar to a tax that is already in place in Portland.

Finance Director J.C. Rowley said, “all businesses with total sales of $1 billion or more and Portland sales of $500,000 or more are reported on the combined tax return.”

The proposed transactional tax would be a 1% surcharge on retail gross revenue within the city.

Mayor Sara Bristol said the council wants to find a solution for public safety funding by July.

