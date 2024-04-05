Grants Pass City Council considering new public safety funding options

Posted by Derek Strom April 4, 2024

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– The Grants Pass City Council is researching more ways to fund public safety after a recent food and beverage tax idea was not well-received by the community.

Last month, the city council directed staff to create two ordinances, a food and beverage tax and a monthly utility fee in an effort to close a $3 million funding gap for public safety.

Many local restaurant owners and workers showed up to protest, claiming the 3% ‘meals’ tax unfairly targeted the food industry.

This week, the council said it is considering a tax that would target big businesses, similar to a tax that is already in place in Portland.

Finance Director J.C. Rowley said, “all businesses with total sales of $1 billion or more and Portland sales of $500,000 or more are reported on the combined tax return.”

The proposed transactional tax would be a 1% surcharge on retail gross revenue within the city.

Mayor Sara Bristol said the council wants to find a solution for public safety funding by July.

Derek Strom
