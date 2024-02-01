Homicide suspect in Medford laundromat shooting faces judge

MEDFORD, Ore.– A homicide suspect in a Medford shooting faced a Jackson County judge for the first time today.

18 year-old Jesus Armando Pena Jr. was located by police at 379 Savage Creek Road between Rogue River and Grants Pass.

He was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.

He is suspected to be involved in the shooting that left 51 year-old Justin Keaton dead at Weldon’s Laundromat on Crater Lake Avenue in Medford.

He was taken to Jackson County Jail on charges of second degree murder among other charges.

Attorney Rachel Pavlich said in court today, “Mr. Pena, I know I don’t need to say it, but I’m going to. You know this is an incredibly serious allegation, correct? So that means you do not talk about the allegations, you do not talk about the alleged incident.”

Pena’s arraignment is set for February 14th.

He will plead guilty or not guilty, at his next court appearance.

