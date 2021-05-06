Mountain lion spotted in Alturas, California tranquilized

ALTURAS, Calif. – A mountain lion spotted in a rural Northern California community will be relocated.
Wednesday morning, the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office warned Alturas residents a mountain lion was spotted within city limits. Citizens were advised to not leave children and pets unattended.
By Wednesday night, the sheriff’s office said the mountain lion was spotted by fish and wildlife officials and police in the area around Grocery Outlet.
On Thursday morning, deputies said the mountain lion was tracked to an area in close proximity to Alturas and safely tranquilized. The animal will reportedly be relocated.