Firefighters respond to business fire in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire across from Blackbird in Medford Tuesday evening.

Medford Fire said it happened at AJ Smoke and Grocery Store on the corner of West Main Street and Western Avenue around 6:30 pm.

Firefighters said the business was occupied at the time of the fire, and the people inside could smell smoke before the power went off. When firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the business.

“Opening the side that found fire in the wall, and it started getting into the attic. They were able to open up the building quickly and put a quick knockdown on the fire. The fire damage is very minimal to the wall and a little bit of the attic space,” said Eric Thompson Fire Chief with Medford Fire Department.

Thompson said initial findings point to an overloaded power outlet as the cause, but the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.

