Grants Pass High School band wins regional championship in Eugene

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Grants Pass High School band won the Northwest Association for Performing Arts (NWAPA) championships this weekend in Eugene.

The band earned a total 92.10 from the judges, securing them the first place title. They won best general effect, best music performance, and best color guard in prelims and captured the awards for best visual performance and best color guard in finals.

This is the fifth championship win in a row for the school from NWAPA championships.

The name of this year’s show was Luminous. It wanted to showcase that the band is greater than the sum of its parts.

Band directors Lewis and Noreen Norfleet say the incredible teamwork of all the students is what makes the show special.

“It’s about the community of kids coming together and working together to make something special and this year is no exception,” they said. “They did the same thing. Every audience that’s seen it has giving them a standing ovation.”

Now that the championship is over, the band will travel to Northern California to participate in its last competition of the season.

