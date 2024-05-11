Less than one month to apply for Oregon’s Clean Vehicle Rebate Program

OREGON – There’s less than a month left for Oregon’s Clean Vehicle Rebate Program. It closes June 3.

Those drivers in the market for an electric vehicle can get thousands of dollars back on their purchase through the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.

This year the fund has just under $8 million to give out with two rebate offers.

First the standard rebate, which is up to $2,500, applies to anyone buying or leasing a new eligible vehicle. Second the charge ahead rebate, which is up to $5,000, is geared toward low and moderate income households.

For the rebates to apply, vehicles must be purchased at a licensed dealership. Applicants have six months from the date of their lease or purchase to apply.

More information can be found on the program’s website.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.