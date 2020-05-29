Home
Grants Pass High School seniors preparing for graduation

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Grants Pass School District says seniors are making the most of their unique situation this spring.

Teachers and staff will put on a graduation parade for senior’s next Tuesday at their former elementary schools.

Then, on June 26th seniors will gather in graduation groups, of no more than 24 students at a time, to receive their diplomas.

“We surveyed each a couple of different times to ask about what they wanted in their graduation celebration. The answer was pretty evident that they wanted to try and maintain to as close to a normal ceremony as possible,” said Principal Ryan Thompson, Grants Pass High School.

Grants Pass High School also started a new tradition for seniors. Inspired by the Love Lock Bridge in Paris, seniors will be allowed to put a lock on the fence at Mel Ingram Field.

