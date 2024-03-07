Grants Pass jewelry business plans to close in May

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– After over 40 years in Grants Pass, King Jewelers will be closing its doors in May.

The store has provided custom jewelry and repairs since 1979 and has operated on 6th Street in downtown Grants Pass.

Owner Nick King said they plan to move back east, to help a family member who is having medical problems.

He said its been wonderful working in the grants pass community.

“It’s great to be part of the community and feel more involved that way,” King said, “we’re a fairly high-end custom jewelry store in a small Southern Oregon town. So it’s been great to make it work as well as it has.”

King said they will be having a closeout sale from April 1st to May 11th.

He said they are looking to get rid of any and all inventory they have.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.