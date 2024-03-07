Junior hockey team back in Medford after being stranded in Nevada

Posted by Derek Strom March 6, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore.– After being stuck in rural Nevada for a few days, the Rogue Valley Royals have made their way back home to Medford.

The Royals were traveling back to Medford from a playoff tournament in Nevada over the weekend, when their bus broke down in a remote area near Elko.

One of the co-owners, who was traveling with the team, was able to get some travel vans to get the team back home.

They arrived back in medford at 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

One of the staff members of the team set up a GoFundMe.

It has raised over $12,000 so far.

Co-Owner Ali Ruddle said, “when that went up, I think it has over 100 shares on Facebook, and we’ve had over 80 donations… any money that’s extra that we’re able to raise it’s going to go towards getting us a new bus so we’re never in this position in the future.”

Ruddle said the support from the community has been overwhelming and she’s grateful they were able to get everyone home safe.

Derek Strom
