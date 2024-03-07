CPSD working towards merging all three high schools into one school

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.– The Central Point School District is preparing to combine all three of its high schools into one for the 2024-25 school year.

Since 2007, Crater High School has had three smaller schools within the high school, focused on health and public services, business and science and the arts.

District officials said the new structure will allow students to participate in a broader range of activities at the school.

Superintendent Walt Davenport said, “I’ve received an enormous amount of feedback from the community. I think they’re looking forward to this change, the students are looking forward to the change. I’m excited for the future of Crater High School.”

Davenport said they will be working with teachers and staff to get them prepared for all of the upcoming changes.

He said they will also be doing work with the incoming freshman class to make sure they have a good experience with the new system.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.