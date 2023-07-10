Grants Pass man dies after motorcycle crash in Coos County

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – A Southern Oregon man died after a motorcycle crash in Coos County.

At about 2:00 p.m. on July 2, 29-year-old Steven Hagenbuch of Grants Pass was found unconscious and not breathing following a motorcycle wreck at the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area.

The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said Hagenbuch succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A thorough investigation determined that high winds, the changing landscape, and the glare from the sun contributed to this fatal incident,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Steven’s friends and family assisted with life-saving efforts during this tragic event,” CCSO added. “Your Coos County Sheriff’s Office wishes to express our deepest condolences to Steven’s family and loved ones.”

No further information was provided by investigators.

