Grants Pass man facing federal charges for allegedly vandalizing a Planned Parenthood clinic

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man is facing federal charges for allegedly breaking windows and destroying property at the Grants Pass Planned Parenthood clinic.

The Department of Justice said on November 23, 2021, Devin Friedrick Kruse of Grants Pass allegedly broke security cameras and a window at the clinic. He returned three days later and reportedly threw a concrete block through one of the clinic’s windows and tore down the intercom system.

He allegedly caused the damage because the clinic provides reproductive health services.

Kruse faces two misdemeanor federal charges for allegedly violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act.

Misdemeanor violations of the FACE Act are punishable by up to one year in federal prison.

Prosecutors said Kruse is scheduled to make his first court appearance in federal court on March 14, 2022.