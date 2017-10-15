Home
Grants Pass missing man found dead

Lane County, Ore. — 88-year-old Robert Carton was found dead Saturday afternoon in a heavily forested area of Southeast Lane County near Oakridge.

According to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, an off-duty Lane County Search and Rescue member was hiking in a remote area when Carton’s van was located.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office says the Search and Rescue member found Carton’s remains a short distance from his vehicle.

Carton was recently diagnosed with dementia.

He was reported missing in late September after calling his wife to tell her he felt disoriented on the freeway.

NBC5 News has been following his family’s search for him.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office wishes to express their condolences to Carton’s family.

Elizabeth Ruiz

NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Elizabeth Ruiz was raised in Northern Colorado. She graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Journalism and Media Communication. She also minored in Spanish and studied in Spain. While at Colorado State, she was an anchor and reporter for CTV Channel 11.

Elizabeth loves Zumba dancing, singing and spending time with her family.

