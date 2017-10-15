Living better becomes clearer with sustainability event

Medford, Ore.– Sustainability and “going green” were the main focus this weekend at the Jackson County Fairgrounds.
The first Better Living Show of Southern Oregon brought hundreds of curious visitors interested in learning more about clean living. Around 30 vendors from across the Rogue Valley came to show and promote how to live healthy and green.
Organizers say they were happy to see so many people eager to live better. And they say there are no hard feelings toward those that may still be skeptical.
“Somebody whose really set in your ways doesn’t really want to change, doesn’t want to make any adjustments in the way your living. That’s great,” said Naomi Forkash, director of the Better Living Show. “Be happy. Live your life and those of us that do want to make a change. Make two. Let’s make up for it.”
The show will return around the same time again next year.